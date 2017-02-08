Transcript for School building collapses after possible gas leak in Minneapolis

Yeah I actually have a parent Philip Espinoza day he was in the school it's time of the explosion with his daughter. Philip what can you tell us about this explosion. Some entertainment studio house's office on the second floor where we're we're with counselor my daughter my wife and just told us there was testimonies everybody out. My daughter proceeded to get open and exit where we were normally it all away and one and and dog news just seconds after that a huge huge explosion. Just start it's stuff sort of fallen out of the ceiling. You know kind of rock my daughter's fell back audiences into the building. To us you know from their people born panic and we heard a lot of screaming and it to my wife and daughter and counselors were with. Exited out of a back hallway door and came out and saw how how bad it wasn't couple parents couple staff that. We all know here meaning as a real close tight knit community so we know a lot of the staff a lot of families here. So we indigo you know brought him back to its currency to find anything or find anybody murder whatever it had a couple people in the room for trying to get off. Within a matter big you know. Run and around the cafeteria I mean there's parts of the building that we're walking through that could easily be shown off by debris from Florida assuming nothing but debris it looks like. You know it looks like some sort of you know crazy accidents on people and communities that it sounds like a plane crashing but it was a large. Human being that one of those in the scenes where you kind of you know. Start shaking and and and it rocked her feet but it was it was pretty intense rocket fuel that explosion Beaulieu and in stuff than Netflix and communities to start the seemingly. Glass all glass where we were while. In an office in you know dismayed couple cuts and bruises but you know lord you think what I nothing on me my wife articles practice my daughter's expressed a little bit. Counselor Smart you know him under the desk what degrees on the a few others that look like there's god in effect that it was it was prudent for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.