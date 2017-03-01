Transcript for School Officers Slams Student to the Floor

That's the reaction parents of students here at Roseville high are having to this video. So sit earlier today and social media. Police say there was a fight between students when the officer in your V. You could tell the video there's a crowd and the officer seems to have the student in the air and drops or slams her to the ground. The girl AZ really reacting and is then pulled her feet by the officer before being led out with their arms behind her back. In any second video send playing another student. This shows the full flight. You can see a crowd of students the aftermath of the officers contact with that student in paint and then another faculty member helping break things up. Parents say they're surprised one parent says she's even spoken to the officer and Eddie seems nice. I did present like you know what I think at and pretty. Heidi that you could have restrained her and other me.

