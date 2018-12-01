Transcript for Sea lion attacks and injures woman in San Francisco

And any given morning self and rowing club swimmer Irene Chan is here at aquatic park. But it was this morning around seven that other swimmers in the club like Dallas mock hurt her scream for help. I start swimming with her as if you want me to pull you back speeches goes no no I concerned by myself and I just can't kick because healing fit me if I'm my need. And then Alice called Kathy and I and we all just gathered around her and swam back with her. Jeanine Duncan relied on her expertise to help Chan into an ambulance arrived I was a paramedic. With the San Francisco fire department and the department of public health for women live chanted the Sauna and deflect pressure to her wounds she was I think more shook off. Than anything as anybody would be. Jan was taken to as a general hospital where ass of this morning she was in good condition was not severe but hey time to get better. We were just actually starting to calm down a little from the last couple of bites. They're been several sea lion bites reported recently including other south and rowing club swimmers I think it's a conspiracy a C lying conspiracy. I hope they stop. Still swimmers say that didn't stop them from getting back in the water today that they are swimming closer to sure. In San Francisco Melanie would trail ABC 7 NEWS.

