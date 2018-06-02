Transcript for Security camera catches moment car crashes through home

It was an explosion deep Patton was inside this house when a vehicle plow through his home all caught on this neighbor's surveillance camera. First the driver drove through the fits and then hit the house this was solid bird walk here. That's what he hit her he whipped through the dining room and living room and out into the front yard. In the video you can see people Russian help the driver seconds after the crash. Inside the patents are just trying to clean up the destruction let. Huntley and attending can end here we had a formal dining table nature's here you can tell us what Stephen and his wife four on the other side of the house when this happened. But they were in the living room just minutes before we were there nearly fed into the bedroom. The minutes later but I'm. No we were pretty lucky.

