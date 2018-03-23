Transcript for Senate leader proposes tougher anti-hazing rules

So hard for me imagine in the norte on what really wanna try to imagine. The pain. In anguish and sorrow that if piazza family went through a learning of the incident involving their son. And ultimately led to his demise. An incident that should it then you could have been prevented. To revel have a credit though. They are here to channel that pain and sorrow. And doing something good for the future students and parents are Apollo. In our country. It take up this cause in a way to prevent. Parents like myself. From ever going through. What they've had in his room. So today I'm honored on her behalf. To introduce the Timothy. 1090. This bill would create tiers of hazy offenses. Starting with summary offense and escalate to third degree misdemeanors. Because of hazing. Because it is it result in bodily injury. It also. Will create a third degree felony offense. And I heard aggravated hazing. We're serious bodily. Or debt has occurred. This is something that's X been extremely important. Because under current law. It would hazing. Prosecutors can only charged and two misdemeanor twos which may not reflect. The severity of the crime I think this probably hampered his prosecutions of ways because of that. This flexibility now. You prosecutors around the commonwealth. Much more flexibility as I said to match up. The charge with the severity. The crime. It also is Dallas is a organizational. He's. Where organizations such as a fraternity or sorority that knowingly promote or facilitates hazing when faced third degree misdemeanor or third degree felony. This seriously bodily injury or death has occurred. Universities throughout the country are struggling. With what is becoming epidemic and stop. No more college students should dot. For just wanted to join an organization. This law enacted will cheese landscape in Pennsylvania. And hopefully will become a model for states to adopt throughout the country. It will deter misconduct. It'll make college and Greek life safer it will save lives and prevent serious injuries that we will never don't know if that's okay. It'll truly hold men and women. Who commit the crime of hazing fully accountable. We also see and hear with great appreciation. Great appreciation for senator cornyn and his team for sharing your calls for sponsoring this bill and Tim's name. To provide better clarity and stiffer penalties with respect and hazing and is safe harbor provisions. To encourage anyone can inflicted to do the right thing and help someone in need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.