Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police

More
A New York man clad in a bulletproof vest and bearing two small knives entered Trump Tower where he told Secret Service officers that he was a U.S. senator there to meet Ivanka Trump, police said.
0:26 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police
A Bronx man wearing a bullet resistant vest and carrying two small knives triggered a security scare at trump tower in midtown east police say 52 euros six or beneath his. I doubt thanks claim that he was a US senator and demanded to speak with a market trump about her clothing line. When he was screened it was discovered that about Imus had two throwing knives and a sock with a weight and it. He was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and is facing charges trump was not in the building.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48505759,"title":"Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police","duration":"0:26","description":"A New York man clad in a bulletproof vest and bearing two small knives entered Trump Tower where he told Secret Service officers that he was a U.S. senator there to meet Ivanka Trump, police said.","url":"/US/video/senator-impostor-ivanka-trump-tower-police-48505759","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.