Transcript for Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police

A Bronx man wearing a bullet resistant vest and carrying two small knives triggered a security scare at trump tower in midtown east police say 52 euros six or beneath his. I doubt thanks claim that he was a US senator and demanded to speak with a market trump about her clothing line. When he was screened it was discovered that about Imus had two throwing knives and a sock with a weight and it. He was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and is facing charges trump was not in the building.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.