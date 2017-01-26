Transcript for Possible Serial Killer Uncovered in New Hampshire

This man Bob Evans is not only connected people whose disappearance. Californians martyr out insult you. He's also connected to the por alto murder. Through DNA testing we've determined that this man this killer off. Is the father of the middle child victim an ounce if you. Is not the father or related the other victims but isn't back the father of this middle child picked them. He's also the last person we know was with the knees bowed her daughter Easter want. We know he's the man murdered on June California in 2000 you. Based on those connections in the additional work that we've done evidence we gathered. We're confident that Bob Evans is the person killed the four victims in Allen's. We have concerns about the mother of that middle child believe she needy dentist Walt. And we believe that he killed in these potent somewhere between. Hampshire and California. We believe that Bob Evans likely killed all those people. And it is killing on the road and California 2002. With a lot victim used some news. So to summarize we believe we have our killer of the victims. Of these potent. Now we need to try to identify and find all of his victims. That's why we're here today that's why we're gonna release much information as we can all Bob Evans is background history and the victims that we elbow. And the hope is that making those connections. We'll provide information out there that's necessary for someone or some people the COLT Ford and help us identify these victims provide closure for all.

