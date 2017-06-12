Transcript for Sessions pressed on gun control and marijuana

Use part pretty harsh policies fare airline. And he lacks neutralize. Any injuries and he's solid. I'd like to know. Since guns kill more people than Carolina. Why. That's. Apples and oranges question outside first and foremost but. On the Second Amendment you aware of that murder. Guarantees the right to an American Peter keep and bear arms and I candidate then that Second Amendment it's as valid as the first. And so that's mom basic philosophical view. Look. There is this the man I don't want it harmless. And no damage. I believe last year was the first year that. Automobile accidents that occurred. All possible. Drugs. Now. Marijuana is not a healthy stuff that's in American medical's. Crystal clear that he U glee that. OK. So Bob. Doctor. Whatever your name has. So you can write today and I and seed money thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.