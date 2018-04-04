Last shooting victim from Parkland massacre released from hospital

The teen was shot five times as he protected classmates during the rampage.
0:21 | 04/04/18

Transcript for Last shooting victim from Parkland massacre released from hospital
An America strong tonight a lack shooting victim from Stoneman Douglas high school has been released from the hospital. Fifteen year old Anthony Borges was shot five times protecting classmates during the Rampage in Parkland Florida nearly two months ago. His attorney says Anthony is back with a spam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

