Transcript for Several shot at NYC hospital, shooter confirmed dead

At approximately 2:55 PM. 9/11 call was was received reporting a male firing a gun. On the sixteenth floor of Bronx Lebanon hospital as located right here behind him out evening and grand concourse. Responding patrol units from the form for producing and 66 precinct quickly determined. That several people have been shot on the sixteenth and seventeenth forced by a lone gunman. Armed with an assault right. Additional NYPD units from the strategic response group. Critical response command emergency service unit. In other commands. Responded and began our active shooter protocols. Including a search for the suspect. Evacuation. And activation. Of the rescue task force which is a combination of NYPD personnel and amp. Bernie accident and the hospitals fire alarm system activated apparently due to the suspect's attempt to set himself on fire. On his seventeenth floor. Officers encountered the male suspect lying on the floor dead of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound assault rifle was found nearby. The subject was wearing a white medical type code. A female victim was also discovered on his seventeenth floor she was pronounced dead at the scene. The total of six additional victims were found on the sixteenth floor they've been removed a B emergency room of the hospital. Five of them serious were seriously injured and one suffered gunshot wound to the leg. The subject was not being officially identified at this time is a former employee of Bronx Lebanon hospital.

