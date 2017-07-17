Sick passenger rescued by helicopter in New York

More
New York Police Department officers pulled off an aerial rescue of a sick passenger on a cargo vessel 20 miles off the coast of Brooklyn.
0:48 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sick passenger rescued by helicopter in New York
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48690702,"title":"Sick passenger rescued by helicopter in New York","duration":"0:48","description":"New York Police Department officers pulled off an aerial rescue of a sick passenger on a cargo vessel 20 miles off the coast of Brooklyn.","url":"/US/video/sick-passenger-rescued-helicopter-york-48690702","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.