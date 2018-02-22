Transcript for Slain football coach ran 'toward danger' to save students in shooting: Sheriff

And a feisty looking down on us right now. He would be counting the people. That came. To see him off he'd only be count a football players and the kids. You're the only once amenities good to have you respect greater guys all about the kids each and every day. Before you even heard how he died. You knew he died putting himself in harm's way to save others that's who he was. Running toward stage while others will correctly running away from danger. Place at no gun no right and yet you ran towards helping students.

