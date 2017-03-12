Transcript for Slain NYPD officer's children receive new home

Well tonight a story of profound. Generosity shown to a family in mourning we're talking about the family. Of NYPD detective miss Sosa's the millions she you may or call was killed in the line of duty. While sitting in NYPD mobile command unit last and a lot her oldest daughter who is just twenty years old. Was left to raise her twin brother and sister they are just twelve years old and today they were given a new home. Paid for with more than 800000. Dollars raised from donations. Salinger's reporter Stacy seeing. It. Here is your new home. The cars and bright smiles if only for a brief moment blissful antidote to the scene and sorrow that brought them to this point. The children of 48 year old NYPD detective me as so just a million shot and killed five months ago. Given a fresh start today a newly renovated three bedroom co op here at sky view in Riverdale. Thanks to the efforts of the tunnel to towers foundation. We know how life can change in. A moment but we also want it to surrounds you with some what. And grace so you could carry on. The milieu was killed back on July 4 weekend the shooter and emotionally disturbed Bronx man. With a vendetta against cops her murdered that much more gut wrenching to New Yorkers because familiar was the sole provider for her three children. And her elderly mother. Now her eldest daughter Genesis is putting off college to care for her siblings twelve year old twins Peter and Delilah. After their world fell apart. Processing what happened didn't you know to tried city. You know Mendes and their pay. I'm so thankful for how much she sacrificed for us so I'm saying hold it in. Here at sky view of the mortgage and maintenance are now paid the property taxes are paid for years to come. And the twins won't have to change schools. Tunnel to towers the daily news and sky view helping to raise the nearly 900000. Dollars used. To cover the new expenses. Detectives in the area having done so much in her short life to serve others. Just float. That spirit clearly continuing today. Think you so much. Let. In Riverdale on Stacey Sager channel seven Eyewitness News. That's contests are courageous. This generation's home beautiful donations it just you and those kids there's a bulletin.

