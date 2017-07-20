Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island highway

More
A Cessna plane pilot is being praised for his successful emergency landing on a Long Island highway that included flying under an overpass.
0:45 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48738418,"title":"Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island highway","duration":"0:45","description":"A Cessna plane pilot is being praised for his successful emergency landing on a Long Island highway that included flying under an overpass.","url":"/US/video/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-long-island-highway-48738418","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.