-
Now Playing: Snake rattles college graduation
-
Now Playing: Boy has close call with train in Houston
-
Now Playing: Caffeine overdose blamed in teen’s death
-
Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's fiancee claims his death was not a suicide
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in Learjet crash
-
Now Playing: 4 ex-fraternity brothers plead guilty in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's fiancee: 'I don't think this was a suicide'
-
Now Playing: Mom killed saving daughter's life on Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Slurp up this sangria
-
Now Playing: 'This country was founded on white supremacy'
-
Now Playing: Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport; 2 dead
-
Now Playing: More than 20 children injured after their charter bus overturns in Maryland
-
Now Playing: New developments in deadly police shooting of teen in Connecticut
-
Now Playing: 7 family members are killed when their home goes up in flames
-
Now Playing: 101-year old Verdun Hayes becomes the world's oldest skydiver
-
Now Playing: Byron Pitts discusses his new book, 'Be the One'
-
Now Playing: Boy battling threatening illness made junior police deputy
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The family of the Penn State fraternity pledge who died speaks out
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes in industrial area near Carlstadt, New Jersey