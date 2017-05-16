Transcript for Snake rattles college graduation

He's a good kids haven't Danielle Motley noticed something unusual that Texas southern university's graduation Saturday. And it was raptor route one of the graduates. Arm I think Al green was Philip even his speech saying we were like that this snake right there the Miller give embryo. Then he moved he tested these men and women and realizing that there have been. She says this state was the talk of first section but eventually they let me go. Hello Diane good that I mean no reason for get out we were packed in an exciting day they've graduated though the latter Iran. The young man Eagles pictures is didn't sell young man gamma ups and downs. Know what school in this. School period. Just having our around this makes me feel you know that the productivity of Persia is a three year old ball python. Denzel says everyone knew him on campus says the guy who always brought his snake around until MI hey. It's my Greta lacing. Someone knew what I'll want to do is expected. Someone bring the and that's when I know know us the university says only service intervals are allowed at graduation. And that there's no need to change the rules because he must have had it under his Galvin. And slipped past the graduation marshals are Randy Travis had it. How does have Marbury has been going down ask how I'm wrong so people of taking paving and really see and unless Alice lifted up my sleeves as an embassy it some say it was inappropriate to be designed. So let and it's a mile this. Now no big deal from Texas Southern University Tracy Clements thirteen Eyewitness News.

