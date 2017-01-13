Snow Plow Runs Off Road in Utah

Dramatic footage shows a devastating snow plow crash in Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah, sending the plow off the road. The driver is still in the hospital, recovering.
0:31 | 01/13/17

