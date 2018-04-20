Transcript for Southwest offers apology, $5K, to passengers on damaged jet

An engine explosion southwest says the money is to help cover any and media financial needs. An engine on southwest jet exploded on Tuesday debris hit the plane and 43 year old Jennifer Reardon up New Mexico was. Fatally injured when she was sacked part way out of the plane. Through a shattered window.

