Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico

More
A storm system will be dumping rain and snow on the Southwest.
0:40 | 02/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico
And time now for a look at your weather on this Tuesday morning. Showers are moving through the Los Angeles area flooding is not expected to be a problem but the recent dry weather could lead to some mudslides. In the Rockies winter weather advisories are in effect heavy snow is expected throughout that region. Looking at today's high is it will be mild in the west the Arctic temperatures in the mid west start to lift a little bit. And in the south and northeast temperatures are expected to be normal for this time of year looking at 48 degrees in Dallas 65 in New Orleans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53041135,"title":"Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico","duration":"0:40","description":"A storm system will be dumping rain and snow on the Southwest.","url":"/US/video/southwest-storm-bringing-snow-rockies-rain-arizona-mexico-53041135","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.