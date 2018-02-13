Transcript for Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico

And time now for a look at your weather on this Tuesday morning. Showers are moving through the Los Angeles area flooding is not expected to be a problem but the recent dry weather could lead to some mudslides. In the Rockies winter weather advisories are in effect heavy snow is expected throughout that region. Looking at today's high is it will be mild in the west the Arctic temperatures in the mid west start to lift a little bit. And in the south and northeast temperatures are expected to be normal for this time of year looking at 48 degrees in Dallas 65 in New Orleans.

