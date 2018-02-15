SPECIAL REPORT: Suspect stopped at restaurants after school shooting

A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack.
3:00 | 02/15/18

Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Suspect stopped at restaurants after school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

