Spurs coach: 'We live in a racist country'

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said it's important for the NBA to promote Black History Month because it brings attention to racism in America.
0:36 | 02/13/18

Transcript for Spurs coach: 'We live in a racist country'

