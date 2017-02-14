Transcript for Stan Patz 'really grateful' for guilty verdict in son's killing

I'm really grateful. I'm really grateful that this jury finally came back. With what I have known for a long time that this man Pedro Hernandez. He's guilty of doing something really terrible. So many years ago. Like to think beyond the six attorney's office. And these wonderful people behind me for doing such. A fellow wrote job. Can't the only possible verdict. Was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt we have here today. I'm. With a verdict find me. However it was shown a woozy. Brought it home to me. A number of years ago. And I was convinced. I was convinced after her presentation. And gap was. What kind of information with the kind of thing that I I needed are needed to know what happened to my son. Hand. This. Great prosecution team. Finally proved it but at least I knew back then regardless of the of the verdict at least I knew what happened to want.

