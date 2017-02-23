Stand Your Ground laws: the basics

More
What you need to understand about the self-dense laws.
0:54 | 02/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stand Your Ground laws: the basics
It and yeah yeah. The away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45699381,"title":"Stand Your Ground laws: the basics","duration":"0:54","description":"What you need to understand about the self-dense laws.","url":"/US/video/stand-ground-laws-basics-45699381","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.