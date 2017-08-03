The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark

The famed statue was temporarily the victim of what officials called an unplanned power failure, before eventually regaining illumination shortly before midnight.
0:23 | 03/08/17

You know a lot of news. To get to this morning and it is international women's agony marches and protests across the country and ancient essentially we're wondering the statue of liberty was in on a last night normally looks like death. But here was last night. Yellow lights went out it was a power failed and do well or was it could whip Smart should look behind a lot of today's events tweeting about it saying even lady liberty. Is it on the movement going dark.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

