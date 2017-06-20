Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore

More
Officials say two people were injured when an underground steam pipe exploded, blowing a huge hole in a downtown street.
0:39 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48169997,"title":"Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore","duration":"0:39","description":"Officials say two people were injured when an underground steam pipe exploded, blowing a huge hole in a downtown street.","url":"/US/video/steam-pipe-explosion-buckles-street-downtown-baltimore-48169997","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.