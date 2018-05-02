Transcript for Stocks plummet as traders expect a hike in interest rates

Hey guys on the spot here were continuing to watch the Dow there you see dropping to the lowest level of this year essentially wiping out many of the gains from last year. Markets have now closed at down over a thousand points are gonna bring some announces explain to you exactly what you are seeing here. To stay with us right now though. White House earlier today at just moments ago with asked to respond to some of these drops obvious he the president has been quick. To tout the many economic gains over the last calendar year. Many of them result as of the tax cuts as well he was speaking earlier in Cincinnati Ohio at shepherd corporation touting some of those tax reform. Act and the many gains in the economy since they went into place all the while. This is what happened what's happening weed the Dow take a look at where markets are closing today this of course comes. On the heels a drop last week as well. On Friday the Dow closed 660. Port six points down. Other major indices well also closing down but the White House responding to that today saying look this is part of the normal ebb and flow of the market. And the overall direction of the economy under president they say. Remains strong so let's try to put some of this into context now Rebecca Jarvis ABC's. Chief business and economics correspondent joins me now we're back a lot of people are looking at this number and wondering what the heck is going on. The tell me. What's happening is silly if you look at it in terms of what's happened over the last couple of days it doesn't look good in the last couple of days. The market has wiped out the gains for the year if you extend your picture and your rise in Q a longer span of time if you look at over the last year. The market even after all of these declines is still up 22%. Over the last year and if you look at the last five years the market still up about 75%. On the people drop in times looking at this trying to put it into real terms in real terms what that means is if you put up thousand dollars into your 401K. Five years ago you would now have about 2000 dollars in that 401K today even after everything that we ban through. Over the last couple of days here. And that number is just one indicator obviously there are other economic indicators we have to pay attention to. Jobs wages consumer spending and behavior what we say about we're we eyewitness will continue to trend upward what we saw what we saw on Friday with the jobs report. 200000 jobs added in the month of January. We age is rising at their fastest pace in eight years. All of that on the surface is good news it's good news for workers people who have been eating for those wage increases and I should say. There are about 50% of people in this country about half of Americans who don't even have money invested in the stock markets are where they would really feel that benefit. If in the wage increases. And what we've seen is those wage increases are starting to pick up. And overall that dean on the economic level is looking at particular for workers the issue on is that the pat reserve. For many years now. Throughout the financial crisis leading to the current days has kept interest rates near rock bottom lows and at some point that I'd have to start increasing interest rates. The concern right now on Wall Street is that we've had at times that moment in time where the Fed starts to hike and interest rates start to rise well when interest rates start to rise. That means the cost of borrowing goes up so people and businesses and are less money and tend our last money. That can wait a little bit on the overall economy. They're back we've been hearing this word correction for awhile alright if this is that correct and what can we expect how long. Will it isn't that correction correction is 10% so we are already. Most of the way there at this point in terms the last couple of treating sessions. It could very likely stay volatile for a number of days here at one of the things that that Wall Street tracks to look at that volatility it's something called the X. Some people will college at your gauge on Wall Street and today. That gauge of volatility spiked ebony 5%. And really I'm not part of that is because we just haven't seen much volatility while the market has continued to chug along and can. Basically put in new high over the last year we have a lot of volatility. And that volatility certainly is that it creates some white knuckle days for people but at the same time. It's something to keep in mind that again if you go pack annual on the last year in the last five years it's really long were trajectory. That bit people out there should be thinking about their world when it comes pathetic sight in past day. And over time if historically look back at the markets over time. You have these years of highs and lows but over time in general the market returns on average 7%. Year over year. That's why it's all about investing for the long term and trying to tighten the market. Not trying to look at it daylight today and say alike need to sell everything or great day and they all need to buy everything because to put that context. A couple of weeks ago January 26 the market made new all time high so you're going along that line of thinking of trying to time everything. And you said all its time to buy. You wouldn't be feeling so great. Much needed perspective there are back at Dartmouth and much more I mean we're tonight on world news as well Rebecca thanks think. Thanks to you as well over AB is not get the latest on the story and many others at ABC news that all the breaking news right here. For now I'm on the not let you back here.

