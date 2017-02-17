Transcript for Storm brings heavy rain and wind to Southern California

And can whitworth an ABC news I'm in toward take California as much did this state is bracing. For the biggest storm to hit California in seven years and that is Ridley. Saying a lot considering all of the rain that we have had recently. The big concern with these storms as areas like this again I'm in Duarte California you see behind me this area was on. Fire this summer is now the fist fire the entire hillside was burned. And don't be huge burn start when it starts to rain that makes it really susceptible to mudslides. We've actually already seen mudslides here one already I've been standing in this month comes all the way down which is why. They've been very here's your these huge barriers to stop any kind of mud and debris from entering homes and whip around here and walk let me see you can see you're starting to see all of this muddy water is starting to build this street. And as we went just a little bit further around and in the whole crowd of media here there's a lot of people resident. Homes that are really here. And are endangered clothing and putting it barrier at all around her home to trying to protect their homes and they've done not. Up higher and hillsides as well authorities have been going through nipping cleaning out the big debris things like huge trees that have fallen. Again to try and protect people. This situation is so dire. There's actually a mandatory evacuation order in place for 202. Homes. In area authorities are going door to door asking people to leave so they can stay safe but if you're seeing their residents walking away. Many have chosen to not leave. Even in this situation before they've been here Whitman might have condemned are doing everything they can view. In trying to protect their homes is something at this point that is a way of life for folks that again live next to these hillsides here in California so. You know could not fired. If the rain for folks out here. And it's also flights we've seen some 300 flights canceled at LA area airports high winds are blowing over trees. It's really been a mess so far in a thing is. As this storm moves out it's really just now started we're just beginning in this after waited out and see all emergency management crews are ready they say they're prepared for the worst. But they're hoping for the bats can deliberate ABC news or take.

