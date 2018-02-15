Transcript for Student inside Florida classroom says she thought she was going to be shot next

I was on the first floor of the freshman building. And I heard the gunshots from the home wing. And a few seconds later they came right to the window the first thing I did was I threw everything and I just jumped and ducked for cover. Honestly at that it was just a drone because usually we have throws throughout the year and so I was like all right I'll take it seriously so but. At first I honestly thought it was a trial I ran towards the teachers ask and then duct hang under a dust near her desk. People that were close the door kind of ran in towards the window of the bookshelf was and they started to push it to hide behind him. Then you heard him walking down the home shooting other means than Mann's when he heard was a glass shattering and gunshots. I just huddle of kids towards the back of the room I couldn't really see much as they're all covering each other. But I believe the girls of issues bleeding. And then there was blood next of the dust where I was just like a puddle of it and I'm not sure who it was from but I believe it was a guy behind at dusk near me. Honestly I'm. Newstalk so crying. Emotional rack and aids is I don't know how to take days. And anxious. I'm thankful to be here play at the at the same time I'm so hurt to know that a lot of people I know are gone. How long lead in the. It felt like forever. Signs parents this week or eat it here. I wouldn't be permitted to make him a rose for a second and they grabbed the girl next union incident just stay low until moon. I was scared that I know he's going to be next. You know what else do it just kind of where this. The police finally showed and me to those of her hands up. And they had the injured go outbursts. Let I was after seeing people got up covered in blood again. Could it I was frozen so one of my friends had to pick me up and Hamid the classroom. And as were walking out of the closet is just bodies all over the holy word. And then from then we had a run of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.