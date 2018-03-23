Transcript for Students in one district are armed with rocks to help fend off any school shooter

Every classroom has been equipped with a five gallon bucket full of river stem. David armed intruder attempts to gain at this entrance to any of our classrooms they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks. And they will be stoned. That was doctor David Howe also testifying to the house education committee last week in Harrisburg. The superintendent of the blue mountain school district was explaining his unconventional form of protecting his students inner school in the event of an active shooter situation. Give them rocks. And one time I just had the idea of rivers down there to right size for hands you can throw them very hard and they will. They will create or cause pain which can distract. Also says teachers staff and students are given active shooter training. Through a program known as Alice which stands for alert lockdown inform counter evacuate. And they routinely hold evacuation girls for active shooter simulations. But if a teacher decides to lock down a classroom there are rocks in a five gallon bucket captain every classrooms closet that a student could throw it issued targets inside. Still how also says the rocks are seen as a last resort. We have devices installed and our doors that helped to secure them to make it very difficult. To break through. We also have we train kids and talk about barricading the doors this teenager is a senior at blue mountain high school he and other students like the plan. It matters because that'll help us protect against school stuff I mean anything and it helps. Rocks are better than books and pencils. Parents do as well at this point he had to get creative we have to protect our kids first inform us throwing rocks. It it's an option but not ever went thinks this is a practical line of defense that's rather comical. It's certain. Our mood teachers. Doctor Kelso says the district has no plans to arm teachers however blue mountain does have a maintenance employee who is trained and certified to work as school security and is arms. And the district plans to have more support staff at the scene training to act as security. The healing is what sixteen scoop will count.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.