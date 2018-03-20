Transcript for 2 students injured, suspect dead in shooting at Maryland high school

What we know thus far is the great mills high school began a school day this morning at 7:45 AM. Like many other days except for on this day a male student produced a handgun. And fart around. Wounding a female student. And a another male student and a hallway of great most high school. Just before classes begun. The victims of the shooting were transported by. Yeah mess. And with the one male student went through met source Saint Mary's hospitals in stable condition. The female student was transported. Two shock trauma facility is in critical condition. And I am told. That it 10:41. AM this morning the shooter was confirmed deceased. That Charles. Regional medical center in the played. When the shooting took place our school resource officer who was whose station inside the school. Was alerted to that in the event and the shots being fired. He pursued the shooter engage the shooter during which that engagement he fired a round. At the shooter simultaneously the shooter fired around as well. So in the hours to calm in the days to come through detailed investigation. We will be able to determine. If our school resource officers round struck the shooter. The these school resource officer is uninjured and was not struck by any firearm projectiles. Yes Oro. As with our detectives now as or witnesses to the event. Day or still at the high school. In a secure area the remainder of the students from great mills high school. As our protocol and process and training. We brought buses in and had them removed through the forest tenant tech center and let her down for pair reunification. That is going going as we speak.

