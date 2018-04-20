Transcript for Students across US walk out for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine massacre

It's become a familiar site. Students across the country walking out of class and won't stop until change happens demanding action be taken against gun violence. This school in New York City just one of 2000. Schools that are walking out of class today the organizers say that. Unlike other walkouts this a little bit different because the students when they walk out they're not coming back for the entire day. It's not could be a day off it's going to be day on many nights it's important people realized that though we won't meaning class this will be a day we're communities where we were. Will Willie be working together to get something done. Layne Murdoch a sixteen year old from Ridgefield Connecticut organized the walkout for today marking nineteen years since the shooting at Columbine High School. When two gunmen opened fire killing thirteen people it should've stopped with carbon. I was that should have been breaking points. Now a new generation of calling for change after seventeen people were killed in a shooting and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school and park when Florida. And march 14 more than a 100000 students walked out of class and last month hundreds of thousands marched across the country. In the march for our lives before the students begin their march today there was another school shooting at a high school in oak all of Florida. One student with injured and another arrested. We're seeing again and it hasn't stopped in their reaction to is this saying. That can't happen. Public opinion seems to be changing according to a new ABC news Washington Post poll for the first time in decades a majority 71%. Think congress is not doing enough to prevent gun violence. Maggie relievers he needs New York.

