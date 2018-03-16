Supporters of gay HS football player drown out church demonstration against him

"There were three generations there to show their support," an organizer says.
1:36 | 03/16/18

Transcript for Supporters of gay HS football player drown out church demonstration against him
These sentences Russell young men. I'm so happy that people will recognize. Were really happy the way he's handled it well. No. I had a great time Collins then. You heard the word story. Johnny M anomaly. Not for everybody. No I'm really happy. With the all the support that he's received. Brought pride and I'm really happy from the standpoint. Of almost forty minutes at John Burroughs. They have been a wonderful location where the vehicle after. Much more accepting. Now than it was. Before people under thirty understand pain the differences they directed us. Why prejudices along.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

