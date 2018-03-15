Surveillance video released from moments after Parkland gunman opened fire

More
New surveillance video released reveals the moments that followed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a gunman started opening fire at the Parkland, Florida, campus.
1:02 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance video released from moments after Parkland gunman opened fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53772730,"title":"Surveillance video released from moments after Parkland gunman opened fire","duration":"1:02","description":"New surveillance video released reveals the moments that followed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a gunman started opening fire at the Parkland, Florida, campus.","url":"/US/video/surveillance-video-released-moments-parkland-gunman-opened-fire-53772730","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.