Transcript for Suspect arrested for alleged murder of UPenn student

Based on inconsistencies. In the story of the friend. Our investigators focused on this individual as a person of interest in the homicide of a blaze. After multiple search warrants hundreds of hours of investigation and multiple interviews and our investigators have identified a suspect in this case. And we have brought him into custody. Today at approximately 1:15 PM we arrested Samuel Lincoln would work. Twenty Newport Beach on suspicion of homicide. Our investigators believe Woodward picked up blaze has residents and little ranch the evening of January 2. And that they drove to multiple locations and little ranch before arriving at break apart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.