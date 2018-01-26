Transcript for Suspect charged in series of drive-by shootings in Fresno, California

A few weeks ago we how to press conference we discussed. A series of shootings that was occurring in west side part of Fresno county. Eight shootings at Fresno county two in the Darren can't the shootings occurred in the rural parts of our counties. Where a suspect vehicle as they passed the victim vehicle. Shot at the victim and striking the vehicle ended one case actually striking. A person I'm January 8. We took a suspect in custody. So we believe that. This suspect is responsible. For the shootings and his series that we had recently. The suspect's name is Jorge Javier Garcia he's forty T 42 years old and he lives in Herman. He has a criminal history. He has a criminal history. Sexual assault and activists convicted of two. Rapes. He spent twelve years in prison and he is eighty to ninety register which means he is it registered sex offender. He also has a history of domestic violence as well as narcotics violations he's currently in jail. Port total bill at one point two million dollars.

