Transcript for Suspect crashes NJ Transit police SUV into Hoboken Terminal: Officials

If left the mass and shut down a waiting room while crews begin to repair the damage at 8 o'clock this morning a man steals a transit police SUV. And hits the gas headed into the terminal workers in the area at the time heard the commotion just so big. Big noise. Like give something hit something really hard. And mean and then. Again. It was one noise and again another noise from lake would have had a not that I was trying to get. Inside backed up and try to do it again this ferry captain says at that time of mourning and especially on this day. This area would have been packed today the path system was down. Had a very large volume of people. It's really it's a miracle nobody nobody got hurt because the place was. Packed with people not one person was injured but the suspect was arrested and immediately by transit police and investigators with the agency are looking into how this happens was EST do you love running an unattended a question that needs answering. Of course the waiting room is shut down a strain on track eight. Is being used as a bleeding. Incidents did not at any disruptions but it's one of those moments totally unexpected. You just don't know what's gonna happen is violent reaction. You just have to just have to always keep track what was going on around you.

