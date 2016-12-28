Suspect in Death of DC Yoga Teacher Charged With Murder

Tricia McCauley, 46, an actress and yoga teacher, was found dead in her car.
0:33 | 12/28/16

The man accused of killing an actress in Washington DC told police she was suicidal and killed herself Dwayne Johnson was arraigned today. Actress and yoga teacher Trisha McCauley texted friends saying she was on her way to them. For Christmas party and Christmas Day but she never made it there her body was found a date later in Johnson's car. He told investigators the two had sacks and then she hung herself in the car. The official cause of death was ruled as ligature strangulation. And blunt force trauma.

