Transcript for Suspect in Florida Airport Shooting Indicted on 22 Counts

Federal grand jury has indicted the suspect in that deadly shooting Rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Charges against Esteban Santiago include five counts of causing death. At an international airport five people were killed during the Rampage earlier this month in the baggage claim area Santiago has a history of mental illness. Those powerful storms that hence want California in recent weeks to do have an outside of that of the silver lining the state is almost completely drought free. For the first time in years none of California. Is currently falling unsure under the exceptional or worst category that state water officials warned that until reservoirs are fully replenished. L continue to impose restrictions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.