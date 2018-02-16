Transcript for Suspect in Florida shooting bought AR-15 legally, law enforcement officials say

Everyone on an about hearing when they're actually doing coverage now yesterday's deadly shooting. At a Parkland Florida high school Elena go now to Washington DC. From a colleague Rick Klein and Mary Alice parks join me guys we've now heard from the president he's addressed. That yesterday's shooting in remarks just moments ago we started off by saying that today speaking to a nation in grief break. Tony which are made of mr. marks and how the president responded. President this can solar chief not meeting most comfortable rule the president called has. Taken on quoting scripture and that message I think directly to children. I think the the fact that he went to mental health immediately as David you're just reported on the nightly. In issue that's that's it at the heart of the shooting in Florida a but is not the entire issue and I think. For a lot of people that are watching this and looking to Washington for answers Mary Alice act. I think that that the fact that you about one side of this debate that says guns will not be part of the conversation it leaves a lot of people wondering if this is a real debate. And whether there's actually any policy proposals at all if not on guns and restricting gun. Control than what about mental health we've seen Republican budgets in this president's budget that that cut mental health services. As well cut background check systems or proposed cuts to background checks so I think that is why you have just outrage across the country right now frustration. That there is once again no policy prescriptions being offered. And I think one frustrating thing for people that that looked a policy prescriptions about this will be used as you'd diving into the details here is Pierre Thomas is just reporting. There were lots of red flags here there are lots of people that that potentially knew about the alleged gunman's up background and what was happening and still nothing. And it was a trip wire nothing actually prevented him from legally obtaining a weapon so when you're looking at this you can find. Lots of reasons that this man this young man should not had a weapon that's. That gun availability is a piece of it so or the background check system so or the that is the typical ways that you'd you'd you'd flagged problems in someone's background people were very aware I think. What we often. Look to the the last example of looking for policy prescriptions and we forget what happened before we forget the brought our contacts and the fact that. These things continue to happen com and it is over and over again isn't dumb this to a Mary Alice and I've been talking about this Google wrote about it this morning. In the note and there's just such familiarity now with with tragedies like this it is the gives you a sinking feeling to to know that we've been here reform. Well this is number everyone's been hearing a lot this and say yesterday's shooting marks the eighteenth school shooting of this year's show far. There is something else that the president said in his remarks he speaking directly to those who survived the shooting into the families who lost loved ones and he said we are here for you. What ever you need what ever we can do we heard from officials on the ground there's saying. Now if the times to have this conversation about some kind of gun control we've heard from students. In interviews this morning on social media saying we need to do something. This cannot happen anymore you look back it what happened after Las Vegas and congress had some plan forward right they had an idea where they said there's one specific thing. Bomb stock we can try to move forward on that there's bipartisan support for that did that little they even get anywhere. It didn't he got frustrated through the bureaucratic processes news at first I think that's yet to do it at adding that that that's to the kinds critic it got stopped it got delayed Republicans and pass the bell case not Isabel eight in news bureaucratic infighting was ATF should do something it should be something that's what else are now goes back. They'll look and nothing has changed the pol accidents and I I. Frankly a pessimistic that this that this tragedy really anything else changed its cover politics this frankly because that's the people that elected they come in with a certain view. There's nothing that shakes him from that view. The only thing that I think changes the policy prescriptions is the policy makers in changing the policy makers and Mary Alice's and I as political reporter recovering sort of the vast efforts to bring people into the political process but until and unless a gun violence is a voting issue. For people who want to see guns restricted. It is not going to change the politics in Washington. I'd eye disease that's back. And we've some two things he's seen that on the local level starting to emerge a number. And steam out candidates talk about often. It this year coming up in the mid terms of the local level we're seeing more and more moms who are involved in. And got advocacy. And who've been engaged in a grassroots level now putting their names on the ballot. That's interesting about the interesting trends to watch but a hot on the idea about what's happening here in Washington right now with these lawmakers who are elected you are sitting in serving right now. I think it's important to remember actually that Republicans. Have gone the other way have passed feel so strongly about their believes that they've passed a number of bills or tried to work to advance a number of bills that would it back to loosen. Gotten. Sort of gun restrictions make it easier to how to buy guns make it easier to carry weapons across state lines. Make it easier to have extra additional add ons and devices. Alex bouncers that even law enforcement have come out against that's like think it is really stark. The partisan divide here there's very few issues where we see such little bi partisan. Mark and I think that the national attention span on these things are important as well lit it it people they wanna see changing needs it. Chat have the same raw emotions you have today tomorrow and next week and next month when there is it a tragedy because. That's the way to keep the pressure building because its it is an easy out to see now is not the time now is that the time has become. A trite response from people that don't wanna debate on this thing now is not the time it will never be the time a lesser is that sustained effort to keep the focus to keep. People remember I was struck by what senator Chris Murphy said on the senate floor last night about needing to turn your TV on now. Got through watching some of those pictures from yesterday to it's hard to see how those emotions could fading it's somehow we have this conversation over and over again I do want to bring in. He sees Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Care want to ask you about the man the young man at the heart of all of this now there's been some reporting about The Who warning signs that may have been Mason the FBI. And other law enforcement are looking into this about what ever we know about this young man about how he came to carry out. These heinous crimes yesterday. Well there are a number of threats that we're following number one students are telling us that. They were concerned about him that he made comments about. Potentially. Conducting violence. The FBI talk about a posting on you to. What's state and was made about wanting to be a professional. School shooter. They claim that they were not able to run this down to their satisfaction to find specifically. That the person who who posted that particular item. But clearly this young man who was expelled from school removed from the school. According to the superintendent was getting support. And what the nation is grappling with that you're hearing his issues about mental health is how this a person like that. Who people know has the issue of some sort. A challenge since being dealt with house that person then get access to the error fifteen and buy legally without the system somehow blinking red. That is the question today and that is the question that I'm sure many of those parents whose children did not come home last night are asking. And here this is what I think needs a lot of people scratching their heads is exactly that we hear officials saying again and again. If you see something say something if you noticed someone usual behavior or something that needs to be flagged. Call us. It sounds like this was someone who was flagged in the system for specific care or attention of some kind. And yet he was still able to legally purchase a weapon so where does the attention need to be paid in that process. Well I think you're going to see a lot more. Our conversation. And study about OK once you have someone who's giving a mental health support. Who's been identified as someone who is in crisis. Does Eric need to be away for that person's name to be entered into the system so that if he received tries to purchase a weapon. That the system with since simply blink red. So is someone to go talk that person or so that the sale could be blocked I think you're gonna have more those conversations now whether actual actually be taken in Washington. I can't say that the governor of Florida seem to make the case that he is going to attack this problem will say. Pierre Thomas live there in Washington DC for a let's go live now to Parkland Florida are. Apologized to go to our colleague there in just a moment back down to DC now we're Kline and Mary Alice parks. Are still Whitney there guys we heard actually not just for the president this morning but also from his attorney general Jeff Sessions. But speaking earlier today at a national sheriff's organization want to play a little bit of sound from what he had to say. And the top on the back and here yes. It cannot be denied that Sante and dangerous. And unhealthy. Is happening in our country. When we are once again watching the images of children. Can Arafat streaming there's two hands over their heads it's an image we don't need to continue to see. When parents once again go to sleep. In fearful that their kids will not be safe even when they. Notice due today we met rip this morning aren't office of legal policy. To work Wear them. Partners it health and human services the Department of Education. Across this administration. To study the intersection a mental health and criminality and violence and to identify. Weekends how we can stop. People both for these genius crimes. Occur. To guide it sounds like this my TV first specific prescription we have moving for there's going to be at study looking into that intersection there. But look in terms of actual action in Washington you guys have presented a very clear picture it found but the bipartisan hold ups will be the but that are sorry the apartment hold ups will be the partisan bull that's. Could there be Baffert. From the White House from this administration to force. Some kind of action if there is enough public support for it. At the White House could make it an issue the president could continue to address the country on the issue he could call his. Friends on Capitol Hill and tell them they need to introduced pieces of legislation. I thought it was interest in another member at his cabinet today. Will be eighty talked about wanting to see congress work on this issue Collins were edition next oh iPod in the nation caught up calling for. For a study group. And that was something that Democrats brought up in the house earlier this earlier last year. And that speaker Ryan specifically Schaub wouldn't address so it. Democrats start working with members of the top administration with members of the cabinet to to try to put political pressure to create a new committee anything is possible if there though if there's a political will to do it. Elevate it kinky. Is that magic wand no I think also there's lots that this is not a row president of the NRA spent on precedent numbers Little League no candidate in history received as much backing. From the NRA as Donald Trump did he talk about thirty Nyhan talked about himself as their best friend so the idea of him going against the NRA or Jeff Sessions for that matter. Going as the NRA epic is unlikely. I think in terms of the top reaction about this task force. I think the question about mental health is an and you want I was wondering what took so long frankly I'm. Got that go live now down to Florida gets some more information from Tommy Thomas who joins us from Parkland. Where court that high school was excited yesterday's deadly shooting Tom we've heard a little bit from school officials and law enforcement on the ground about the young man nineteen year old. Nicholas Cruz what else have we learned what can you tell us. Well one of the big piece of information we've learned was that the FBI. Apparently was tipped off about nickel las crews months ago. So when they beat the Los crews on YouTube had had posted. A comment. On YouTube page scene he wanted to become a professional school shooter now all blogger and YouTube saw this took a snapshot and sent it to the FBI. The FBI acknowledges that they got this information they got that name but they had no way of tracking it. Back to the shooter they had no location they had no time and date reference the city be cross checked databases but sometimes investigating. Names and issues until somebody can be very difficult and that's what the FBI scene right now. But yesterday they also said the superintendent said he had no warning signs and we've spoken to several students who said. You know once stood in particular who said that that Nicholas was lecture told him he wanted to shoot at the school but later apologized for saying that and that others who say he was. Obsessed with guns that he would not have a backpack because yet. Bullet casings in his backpack at one point in this war and was later expelled for that so there's a lot of questions about warning signs and it what are the other revelations reported as some. Terrible piece of news so seventeen people were killed just behind me at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. And because investigation is so difficult it's taken a long time but of flight. All seventy of the victims which they have now done all the families have been notified. When inside that school there are still victims' there are still bodies. And it's a complicated investigation that that data wanna rush any part of this. We do know that Nicholas Cruz will pure before a judge at 2 o'clock yet been charged with seventeen different counts of pre meditated murder on the back to you. Tommy on us on the ground there for us and Parkland. Florida thanks to you Tom Rick Klein Mary Alice park's back to you know when it's asking about something else we heard. In that press conference earlier and to be fair from the president trump himself. We heard school officials basically saying look. We have prepared for moments like this we've run drill hospital officials saying we had to drill like this. Recently Florida officials saying we just dealt with something like this very recently referencing. The poll nightclub. Shooting as well and present trump even in an interview when he was a candidate with Aaron George Stephanopoulos seemed to indicate that this was something that just sort of part. Of art new normal. Ice when you get your thoughts on that is that where the conversation is now particularly the leaders in Washington that this is just something that we will have to deal with moving forward. I think it's a complicated question because no one wants to say it if this should be an acceptable long. But I think objectively you have to look at it and say this kind of thing happening massive shooting including school shootings every set period of time. Is the reality and until or unless there is. A change of the definition of the terms around this to be. The debate is stale and it it ends up exactly where it started ends up. In and a lot of finger pointing and in my view not enough looking in the mirror from everyone involved to say to to have this comprehensive look you have to tap tossed aside a lot of preconceived notions. And I think the emotions of this or are part of it as well I think when the president says will do whatever. You need us to do a lot of the folks impacted by this tragedy. Family members we'll turn it advocates. And they will talk about this and it looked for some kind of healing some kind of a vote results out of this where frankly it may not be slightly that's another thing to watch is that you have a growing army of people who work. Galvanized by this issue and want to see real action and have been frankly totally frustrated by the lack thereof. And and frustrated that lawmakers are seeming to accept it as reality I think you ask the average American. And it would say of course it can't be acceptable but that is the only tone out of Washington. On every other issue every other national security threat. Seat. There is response quick response often. In the immediate follow tight pot got hearings real fast. Million and and the flu or a ball or. Anything ALZA you can imagine that that would be. Wreaking Havoc and posing danger and physical threat to children in schools that's exactly when congress responds that holds hearings. They'd offer bills they write policy. And the idea that they're not doing that now to me suggests into the rest the country that they had accepted this as reality. Well let's see how folks down in Florida are are reacting to battle with their hearing from their leaders aren't Victor tend it was made its wheat down there as well and joins us live. From Parkland Florida victory had a chance to connect with folks. On the ground there who have lived through something unimaginable over the last 24 hours what are they telling him. Under we were here late into the night and early this morning speaking with students speaking teachers speaking with parents and just the stories that they're so hard to hear. Late last night we're talking about. 456. Hours even after the shooting you're still seeing kids making their way away from the school with backpacks along their parents just eagerly waiting to hear from them. Those videos that we've been able to see that the students took the inside clusters of all of them just huddled together there. Tucked into a corner of the classroom. And then that those screens once the swat team comes in when you hear gunshots fired back under so tough to listen to that the scene Tom were also now hearing stories. Of certain heroes these young kids really stepping up and helping their fellow classmate to spoke with. Two students a senior Eddie junior the part of the JR OTC program. They actually heard the gunfire red around 220 they knew exactly what time was he saw what was happening and immediately day at work together to get. A group of kids into one classroom and not just kids by the way teachers as well in the bond to one area but have a lot of their own supplies in the part of that program. And he realized they had this big. Kind of a Kevlar Lincoln of course helped largely used for bulletproof vest. Any created a Kevlar curtain in this one classroom. Anyone want. Further steps not to they had all these kids shielded its most teachers. He flipped over some tests to barricade the doors and an arm themselves to by force and fire extinguisher saying that they were ready to fight they're ready for anything that was gonna come their way. Those are just two students who helped out. Number of people inside the school again it's it's a huge school in there and those two kids they're also very close with. One certain security guard an assistant football coach at the school may have heard the story are ready that this is a guy who actually confronted the shooter. He shielded other students. It took an amber bullets and ultimately this morning we've learned. But coach has died those kids had nothing but incredible thing to say about and they both talked to him early in the morning. And that man dying hero trying to protect some of the students here at the school the stores were getting right now. Heartbreaking. And heard those two students that I just mentioned part of that charity C program incredible incredible poisoned their rivers show it's a chaotic moments here. Pat Victor I think one of the things that struck so many people yesterday guess you're watching. Those pictures and that scene unfold live in some cases with a chip kids running out here. Making a human chain says they walked out. With their stories of how they they knew what they were hearing after the first few gunshots they knew OK this is the drill that we have run this is what we need to do. For all the panic and chaos in the moment. Have you talked to kids there who it thought it any point that this could happen at their school. I make this real clear purple in Florida is appearing very nice and safe place let people move here for that reason some of them even moved here. To go to the school break here behind me. That said at this point where we aren't times they know that anything like this can happen anywhere you just of course never expected to happen. Right here at your own school in your own backyard. Most of the kids that I spoke with said that sounded like firecrackers the first few shots they heard the city sounded like firecrackers and after that. They knew something else was horribly wrong there'd been that fire drill early on in the morning so they knew that something was weird to have another fire alarm pulled. Late in the afternoon. It clicked pretty quickly something was horribly wrong and that's when they either took off running hunkered down for cover. Victor at some of that other families he'd spoken with the community members there are they saying. What they would like to see happen next. At this point right now it. He's seeing a lot of communities and families just kind of standing together right now I do want to mention that sparked the school superintendent appear for our county Robert front seat. In a news conference minutes ago he mentioned it go fund me page for the victims. And within just a little more than an hour at this point it's now up to more than 130000. Dollars. That's just people not just locally but. News conference is carried in a lot of replaces sir Knight got a lot of people coming in. And helping out donating all to the victim through the bull by the waste created thousand dollars if they've gotten that far within just a little more than an hour. Can imagine that it had tackled pretty quickly. It's an incredible outpouring of support for the folks there as Victor can go live there in Parkland Florida four thanks picked there. Back to DC now Rick Klein and Mary Alice park so. We know guys that the senate it's going to be holding a moment of silence very very shortly on the senate floor do we imagine there were gonna hear anything else from elected officials. On yesterday's shooting. I'd imagine cell I mean I think I think mentioned earlier Chris Murphy. The senator from Connecticut outward where the Newtown massacre happened about five years ago I'd imagine that we're gonna here more from him and a lot of folks who want that broader debate. Around around gun control to be to be part of the national conversation I think this it does a general sense that despite opened on this we're talking about that when these moments happen. That that folks who feel passionately about it needs it galvanized the country needs to raise alarms and say this is a moment that we should be focusing. And I think you'll hear a lot of people talking about some of the the the trump administration effort some of the Republican congress efforts. And I think calling out hypocrisy when they see I feel like this is that this is what the moment. It's cute and expects of the lawmakers from the short they will continue to face questions in the coming days and and coming weeks about what they are doing their response their past votes. And eyes and I'll be hard for senator rubio and and folks that have a really complicated controversial. Voting record on this issue. And one of those leaders are right now just spoke on the senate floor senator belt Bill Nelson. Trails parks and decline in DC thanks for joining me we'll leave you folks now but this moment of silence. On the senate floor.

