Transcript for Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arraigned

Everybody I'm way Johnson we are outside the Sacramento county courthouse. It was a big day here today. This is when the suspected Golden State killer made his first court appearance in it was a crush of media. A lot of people trying to get inside that courtroom to get a glimpse of the man. Who alluded authorities for more than four decades. Joseph De'Angelo was wheeled into the courtroom on a wheelchair in an orange jail jumpsuit he was in handcuffs he was slumped over. He only spoke a couple of times with a raspy delayed voice it was when the judge. Read the charges against him and asked him to acknowledge his name and then later he told the judge that he had an attorney. When his voice could be heard for the first time you could see some of the victims and their family members who were sitting in the front row of the courtroom. Gas some of them with tissues wiping away tears again these families who went through. Unimaginable grief. Seeing his face for the first time and hearing his voice though it was brief but very emotional import. The public defender afterwards. Who's representing De'Angelo actually expressed some frustration saying that she was initially denied access to him because he was undergoing a medical a valuation it's unclear. What if any medical condition he may have. But that public defenders saying that she had to file a court order to eventually see him she's also accuse the DA's office of attempting to try this case in the media. Anybody who's followed this story knows that it's. It's been getting a lot of attention especially in recent days as news came to light that authorities actually used to genealogy website that. Tie everything together. They had DNA initially that was mystery DNA of an unknown attacker from different crime scenes around California they took that DNA. Plugged it into a genealogy web site. And through a process of elimination were able to narrow down a group of people and ultimately named Joseph De'Angelo as their prime suspect. So that's the latest from Sacramento thanks for watching I'm whit Johnson for ABC news.

