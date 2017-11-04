Suspected robber drops cash on the street after heist

More
Police in Pennsylvania release footage that shows bike-riding suspect in the robbery of a credit union dropping multiple bills on the street.
0:57 | 04/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspected robber drops cash on the street after heist
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46734857,"title":"Suspected robber drops cash on the street after heist","duration":"0:57","description":"Police in Pennsylvania release footage that shows bike-riding suspect in the robbery of a credit union dropping multiple bills on the street.","url":"/US/video/suspected-robber-drops-cash-street-heist-46734857","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.