Transcript for Syracuse fraternity suspended for 'extremely racist' video

We'll fraternities Turkey's university is now suspended over video showing a group of men laughing at performances described as racist sexist anti Semitic homophobic. And hostile to people with disabilities university officials say the footage involved members of the beta tau and engineering fraternity. Be disturbing videos have rocked the campus outrage students protested today leaders at Syracuse say the sentiments show. Shown in the video will not be tolerated. It is a challenging day on our campus. We are dealing with the aftermath of an incidence in our university like that challenges what we stand for as a university. The school says it learned of the video yesterday in investigations now under way. That may lead to further legal and disciplinary action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.