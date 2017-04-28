Transcript for Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says

Wife of the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a fifteen year old student is speaking out about her first phone call with her husband. Since his arrest until Cummings tells inside edition that when her husband had called her from California jail. He confirmed her worst fear admitting that he slept with the team as they evaded police for more than a month. Art. Good thing here is. After all this time. Not known bouncer at a hearing but he couldn't tell me he was sorry and he coming of mean and I'm please forgive him. Well coming says that she is not going to take her husband back he's facing a minimum sentence of ten years behind bars. As for of the fifteen year old victim she's now spending time with her family and a trauma team to help her cope with what happened.

