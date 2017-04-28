-
Now Playing: Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
-
Now Playing: United Airlines settles with passenger dragged from flight
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'absolutely' chance of conflict with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
-
Now Playing: Arkansas executes 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration
-
Now Playing: NFL Draft first round preview
-
Now Playing: Top prospects walk the red carpet at the NFL Draft
-
Now Playing: Fans experience the excitement of the NFL Draft
-
Now Playing: Officials praise S. Carolina school bus driver's actions after head-on collision
-
Now Playing: New deadly superbug threat in the US
-
Now Playing: United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane
-
Now Playing: Shooter of Delaware state trooper killed while emerging from overnight standoff
-
Now Playing: IRS phone scammers have made millions of dollars making threatening calls to taxpayers
-
Now Playing: Teacher gives children an opportunity to be seen and accepted
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'the growth is gonna pay for' new tax cut plan
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach and her daughters announce the news on Take Your Kid to Work Day
-
Now Playing: Cross-country pen pals of over 40 years meet each other for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Police kill suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper after hourslong standoff
-
Now Playing: Kids compete in the ultimate PB&J challenge, learn how to make healthier options
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder in Fresno shooting rampage