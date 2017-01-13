Transcript for Takata to Pay $1 Billion, Plead Guilty in Airbag Fraud Case

Tick konduz air bags turned out to not be a safety feature but its safety hazard exploding air bags. Kept led to at least sixteen deaths in 100 injuries. It's account a corporation agreeing to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and a pay one billion dollars in fines and restitution for concealing a deadly. Even after the inflated began to feel the field. And injuries and deaths were occurring and peace to cut executives continued to withhold the true data from its customers. In the plea deal to cut admitted to defrauding customers by falsifying test data for its airbag and flavors they knew that these leaders were rupture in that metal canister. Can then become projectiles and shoot shrapnel into the driver passenger car. To cot as exploding air bags have been blamed for death. Bracing for. The United States nineteen auto makers are recalling 42 million vehicles to replace 69 million of the air bags medal in Flanders. The largest automotive recall in US history. The explosion so powerful they can shatter the canisters sending metal shards hurling into the car's interior. Cory Byrd it lost sight in his right guy when he's airbag deploy a lot of them. The FBI has been investigating allegations that the company deceived federal regulators and tried to cover up the airbag problems. Alex downing ABC news Los Angeles.

