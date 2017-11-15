Transcript for Tampa police searching for suspect after video emerges from 4th killing

Your call this is the video. Noticed the hoodie or rain jacket. Notice the gate and Holler walking the phone flip and how they're nonchalantly. Just walking. Appears to be looking at is fall. It appears to be a light colored jacket. I think that's very misleading. You see it hear it now looks a little bit of a collar softer collared jacket. Same individual. We originally column. Some only want to talk to. It went to a person of interest. Today we're gonna call the same individual. A suspect. You're gonna see why. Does the moment. Yesterday morning November 14 moments. Before the homicide. Saint gate same walk. Maybe not the same jacket definitely a hoodie. I repeat we are now calling his person a suspect. And we need to know who this person is. We need someone. Who is thoughtful. Cares. And has the heart and fortitude in the bravery to step forward. And tell us who this person is a give us the identity. I don't need speculation. We don't need profiles. We need names. It's pretty simple all you have to do is call crime stoppers at 180873. Tips.

