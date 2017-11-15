Tampa police searching for suspect after video emerges from 4th killing

More
A reward has increased to $91,000 for information leading to an arrest.
1:35 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tampa police searching for suspect after video emerges from 4th killing
Your call this is the video. Noticed the hoodie or rain jacket. Notice the gate and Holler walking the phone flip and how they're nonchalantly. Just walking. Appears to be looking at is fall. It appears to be a light colored jacket. I think that's very misleading. You see it hear it now looks a little bit of a collar softer collared jacket. Same individual. We originally column. Some only want to talk to. It went to a person of interest. Today we're gonna call the same individual. A suspect. You're gonna see why. Does the moment. Yesterday morning November 14 moments. Before the homicide. Saint gate same walk. Maybe not the same jacket definitely a hoodie. I repeat we are now calling his person a suspect. And we need to know who this person is. We need someone. Who is thoughtful. Cares. And has the heart and fortitude in the bravery to step forward. And tell us who this person is a give us the identity. I don't need speculation. We don't need profiles. We need names. It's pretty simple all you have to do is call crime stoppers at 180873. Tips.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51176901,"title":"Tampa police searching for suspect after video emerges from 4th killing","duration":"1:35","description":"A reward has increased to $91,000 for information leading to an arrest. ","url":"/US/video/tampa-police-searching-suspect-video-emerges-4th-killing-51176901","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.