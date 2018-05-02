Teacher helps family displaced by Hurricane Maria, offers them her car

More
The teacher helped her student's family by offering them her car and starting a GoFundMe page.
1:42 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher helps family displaced by Hurricane Maria, offers them her car
I. Angels. For ticket out. Particular yeah. And. The homes. Temporary. Yeah free here. We told the now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52863889,"title":"Teacher helps family displaced by Hurricane Maria, offers them her car","duration":"1:42","description":"The teacher helped her student's family by offering them her car and starting a GoFundMe page.","url":"/US/video/teacher-helps-family-displaced-hurricane-maria-offers-car-52863889","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.