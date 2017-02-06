Transcript for Teen who climbed 1 World Trade Center allegedly caught on top of another NYC high-rise

Nineteen year old daredevil from New Jersey is in trouble with the law yet again just in cast gale who was arrested for climbing World Trade Center a few years ago. Arrested last night for climbing another highrise this time hanging off the roof of a luxury apartment on the east side eyewitness whose reporter Tim Fleischer. In lower Manhattan with more on this story ten. And David this infamous climbers expected in court to be arraigned later today but as you point out yes again he has been arrested for climbing another high. Just in cash deal is at it again climbing this time the Paramount tower luxury apartment building on east 39 street. He's accused of accessing the roof without permission and hanging off a ledge of the building send Alex out. Justin has done this a number of times climbing to the public buildings under construction and posting videos of his escapades on the web. His most famous Klein in 2014. Took him to the top of the world tree sitter when it was still under construction sneaking past guards in gaining access to the roof. He was sentenced to 49 days of community service and to counseling sessions. Yeah on December 2 of last year he agreed to surrender after he posted photos of himself on various buildings. In some cases climbing over railings and hanging dangerously over the Austin is expected to be arraigned here in court later today he could also face more serious charges because now he is an adult. Reporting live in lower Manhattan complex channel 750.

