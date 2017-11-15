Teen fights for right to dance competitively in Minnesota after being banned from competition

"I believe everyone should have the right to do what they want and do what they love. I don't think it should be based off if you're a boy or girl," Kaiden said.
0:45 | 11/15/17

Transcript for Teen fights for right to dance competitively in Minnesota after being banned from competition
