Transcript for Teen found in Mexico's mother tells suspect: 'I hope he's in jail forever'

Investigators say sixteen year old in the EU and 45 year old Kevin Esther Lee took off on March 5. Leaving the Allentown area from Mexico where they were discovered this weekend I thought he would doubtful. Amy's mother who did not want her face on camera says Esther Lee was obsessed with her teenage daughter. Can't then. He's he's open to them and EST it's OK. He's a local pizza house at our. The fact I think camp and then. Thing is unique in Butte. Amien Esther Lee first met through church nearly a decade ago investigators say Amy was friendly with Esther Lee's oldest daughter. He has four daughters in recent years in his mother says things became inappropriate. Westerly reportedly rented an apartment near Amy's Allentown home and on at least ten occasions signed her out of her charter school in Bethlehem. Pretended to be her stepfather at. Eight. A coated talk to heaven. Kevin is Satan the normal content so is he angry. He and indeed because I call. A carpet. Amy's mother showed us text messages on her phone which she says were from Kevin before key any ran away. She is Justin king and the funny thing is at one point in her life you are doing the right thing. You gave up when he found the top and I started to thinks that you guys meeting Stafford not. An attorney for the Esther Lee family says Esther Lee's wife learned of the relationship and was furious she was ready to go to the police when she says Esther Lee took off with sixteen year old Amy. The story grabbed national attention. Editorial guard couldn't fathom. Down 46. That this does doesn't make sense there's something wrong room all of daughter of my own and he Jess. Is scary and you don't know would adjust. You know line I just feel sad I'm glad she's home and safe. Esther Lee is being held in Florida and public judge she wants to return to Pennsylvania. As for Amy her mother says Kevin masterly poison her mind she doesn't want to return home so Amy was briefly hospitalized. And is now in a place that can help her with mental health care and other interventions. She don't want to cooling housing. Yeah so she don't want to see me. I pulled to the hack it closed and no I can't seem to want to see in.

