Transcript for Teen paralyzed in Washington train derailment discusses accident

Timmy brown again and his family have found so much strength over the past 23 days he's still as a long way to go and he is still. In isolation in the icu here and Seattle Children's Hospital. When we spoke in person at eighteen was tired he says he hasn't been able to sleep much and that's understandable given what he has had to deal wit. After Amtrak 501 derailed. He was found hanging upside down bloody and badly bruised your window of they've trained his family tells me. He had a broken neck fractured ribs head contusion and several -- there were injuries and more than three weeks later he's still needs a ventilator to breathe. And is mostly paralyzed he also still has no movement of his diaphragm and. As a collapsed while he doesn't remember much of what happened on that December morning. But here's what he does remember. From the along commitment to change.

