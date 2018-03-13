Transcript for Teen stabs 3 people, killing 1, 'because of his religious beliefs': Police

We are currently investigating a homicide and stabbing with multiple victims which occurred on Monday yesterday march 12 2018. At approximately 5:56. AM. The initial responding officers immediately entered. The home and cleared it. And contain the suspect. Who had barricaded himself and a bedroom for Palm Beach Gardens swat team responded and was able to subsequently take the suspect into custody. At this time I can't can announce that we have arrested Cory Johnson. We've charged him with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder and on the morning of march 11 or march 12 2018. Cory Johnson while sleeping over at suggesting that the residents of Elaine. Simon violently attacked ms. Simon and two juveniles or in the home with a knife. On Sunday march 11. Corey Jones Cory Johnson and Giovanni brand or overnight guest in the home. Miss Simon has stated that she awoke to a commotion upstairs. And upon going to check on the boys was met at the stairs by Johnson who stabbed her multiple times. At that time Dayne ran toward Johnson to protect his mother and Johnson began to stab Dane. The two were able to escape the home and ran to a neighbor who called 911. Cory Johnson has confessed. His actions to our investigators stating that he stabbed the victims because of his religious beliefs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.